 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US, China issue joint statement vowing not to launch trade war

share

Source:

Associated Press

China and the United States issued a joint statement today on economic and trade consultations, vowing not to launch a trade war against each other.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Rifle Association, the President then deplored London's knife crime.

Based on the directions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, the Chinese and US delegations conducted constructive consultations on trade issues on Friday and Saturday, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to take effective measures to substantially decrease the US trade deficit in goods with China.

China will significantly increase its purchase of US goods and service to meet the consumption needs of the Chinese people and propel the high-quality economic development of China, which also helps support the US economic development and employment, according to the statement.

The two nations agreed to meaningfully increase the export of US agriculture and energy products. The US side will send a delegation to China for further consultations.

The two sides talked about the expansion of trade on manufactured goods and service, and have reached consensuses to create favorable conditions to increase trade in those areas.

The statement said that the two sides highly valued intellectual property protection and agreed to promote cooperation in this regard.

China will promote revision of related laws and regulations including the Patent Law, according to the statement.

The two sides also agreed to encourage the two-way investment, and committed to creating a business environment for fair competition.

The two nations agreed to maintain high-level contracts in this regard and actively seek to resolve their economic and trade concerns.

The Chinese delegation was led by Xi's special envoy and Vice Premier Liu He, and the US officials included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Liu arrived in Washington on Wednesday for economic and trade consultations with the US side at the invitation of the US government.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, leads a delegation whose members come from major economic sectors of the Chinese government.

Related

Politics

North America

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

00:57
2
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

00:29
3
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

4

Time to rug up, with snow on the way for South Island

00:21
5
Footage from the US Geological Survey shows fresher magma moving as it mixed with decades-old magma.

Watch: Incredible aerial footage shows huge line of lava from Hawaii volcano snaking its way toward ocean

Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

Passengers on one of the planes said it shook and they could smell burning after the strike.

02:10
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

British reserve crisscrossed with American verve, in a service that broke molds and created new ones.


Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

The clean lines of the white dress highlighted Meghan Markle's smiling face yesterday.

00:26
Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

Watch: 'I just started crying' – Family devastated after disgusting Hawke's Bay cemetery attack leaves headstones smashed

Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

00:57
Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.

Charlotte and George steal the show as royal kids complete memorable day

Everywhere Meghan and Harry went they had a little band following them from behind.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 