US captive, 22, released from North Korea has severe injury to brain with loss of brain tissue, say doctors

Doctors in Cincinnati treating the American college student released by North Korea in a coma say he has severe injury to all regions of his brain.

They described 22-year-old Otto Warmbier as in a state of "unresponsiveness wakefulness".

Warmbier is in stable a condition at the UC Medical Center, where he was taken after his arrival in Ohio on Wednesday, after more than 17 months in North Korean captivity. The reclusive country accused the University of Virginia student of anti-state activities.

Doctors with the University of Cincinnati Health system say Warmbier shows extensive loss of brain tissue, consistent with respiratory arrest, when the brain is cut off from oxygen but they aren't sure why.

They say he doesn't show any consistent response to stimulation, shows no sign of understanding language, responding to commands or awareness of his environment.

His prognosis remains confidential.

His father, Fred Warmbier, said the family was proud of Warmbier, calling him "a fighter".

He said he didn't believe North Korea's explanation that the coma resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill. US doctors said they found no evidence of active botulism, a rare, serious illness caused by contaminated food or a dirty wound.