US captive, 22, released from North Korea has severe injury to brain with loss of brain tissue, say doctors

Associated Press

Doctors in Cincinnati treating the American college student released by North Korea in a coma say he has severe injury to all regions of his brain.

Otto Warmbier's family say he's been in a coma for more than one year.
Source: US ABC

They described 22-year-old Otto Warmbier as in a state of "unresponsiveness wakefulness". 

Warmbier is in stable a condition at the UC Medical Center, where he was taken after his arrival in Ohio on Wednesday, after more than 17 months in North Korean captivity. The reclusive country accused the University of Virginia student of anti-state activities.

Doctors with the University of Cincinnati Health system say Warmbier shows extensive loss of brain tissue, consistent with respiratory arrest, when the brain is cut off from oxygen but they aren't sure why.

They say he doesn't show any consistent response to stimulation, shows no sign of understanding language, responding to commands or awareness of his environment.

His prognosis remains confidential.

His father, Fred Warmbier, said the family was proud of Warmbier, calling him "a fighter". 

Otto Warmbier returned to the US in a coma, after being held for trying to take a propaganda sign.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said he didn't believe North Korea's explanation that the coma resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill. US doctors said they found no evidence of active botulism, a rare, serious illness caused by contaminated food or a dirty wound.

He said there was no reason for North Korea to keep his son's condition secret for more than a year and to deny him top medical care. Warmbier's condition apparently deteriorated shortly after he was sentenced for subversion in March 2016.

