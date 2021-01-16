US Capitol transformed into fortress ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

The National Park Service has closed Washington’s National Mall to the general public as part of greatly intensified security ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

The closure started this morning. It will remain in force at least through Friday, the day after Biden’s inauguration, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Secret Service asked for the closing.

Thousands of National Guard troops are deployed in the nation’s capital as part of extraordinary security, after supporters of US President Donald Trump overran the Capitol building January 6 as lawmakers were certifying results in Biden’s election victory over Trump.

The park service will still allow inauguration activities and permitted free-speech events on the National Mall despite the closure, it said.

The park service said it would allow only small demonstrations for permit holders and would escort any protestors and hold them in designated areas, along with other safety measures.

National Park Service and Interior Department spokespeople did not immediately respond when asked if any protest permits had been granted or applied for.

The FBI is warning of the potential for more bloodshed. In an internal bulletin issued Monday, the bureau warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.

Defence Department officials are scrambling to call governors and asking whether they have any more National Guard troops they can send to Washington to help protect the Capitol and the city.

A defence official familiar with the discussions says law enforcement leaders and other authorities have now determined that they’ll need about 25,000 National Guard troops. And they say that number could still grow.

As of this morning, officials had commitments from states for close to 22,000 members of the Guard. That’s according to the official, who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The number of Guard officials are seeking to help protect the District of Columbia in the run-up to Wednesday’s inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden has increased almost daily.