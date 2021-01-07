TODAY |

US Capitol police deny reports officer died following yesterday's pro-Trump rampage

Source:  1 NEWS

US Capitol police have denied reports an officer died following yesterday's attack in Washington, D.C.

Protesters clashed with police, causing a lockdown while lawmakers were inside. Source: Reuters

CNN cited three sources in its report that the officer had "died from events stemming from [the] riot at the Capitol".

However, Capitol police say the reports are not accurate.

"Although some officers were injured and hospitalised yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away," it said in a statement today.

"We ask that our officers' and their families' privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time."

Four people died in the riot, a woman who was shot by police while breaking into the Capitol building and three others who suffered medical events, police say.

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the seat of power as lawmakers prepared to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

This afternoon, President Donald Trump posted a video where he called the violence a “heinous attack".

Yesterday during the riot, President-elect Biden said American democracy was “under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times”.

Steven Sund, the US Capitol police chief, confirmed today he will resign later this month after widespread criticism that authorities were unprepared for the violence.

