US, Cananda and Mexico announced as hosts of 2026 FIFA Football World Cup

The announcement was made on the eve of this year’s tournament kicking off in Russia.
01:35
1

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

00:13
2
Police say the crash took place near Dairy Flat between Redvale and Silverdale.

Person critically injured in seven vehicle crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway


3
Ani McGahan

Māori experience racism everyday on Auckland's North Shore - study

4
Brianna Gussert.

Shocking case of alleged neglect: US mother charged over death of disabled daughter who 'suffered immensely'

5
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

00:13
The crash occurred at 6am at Dairy Flat.

00:31
It’s the first time in three years Hansen has repeated the same squad in a Test.

All Blacks name unchanged team for second Test against France in Wellington

Coach Steve Hansen urges his team to improve on 41-point opening win.


01:53
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

Governance of 90 Mile Beach in limbo due to 'embarrassing' tribal stoush

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.


01:47

Cost of vegetables could rise because of flooding in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, supplier warns

Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.


 
