US broadcast networks cut off Trump's White House speech as he repeats election falsehoods

President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the early morning hours after election day.

Speaking to reporters from the press briefing room, Trump repeated false claims that he had won many states only to have the results "whittled" away.

All three major broadcast television networks in the US cut away from the speech as the president started making false claims, according to The New York Times.

Trump last appeared in public on Wednesday, when he falsely declared victory over Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race. Trump has also publicly called for vote counting to stop by citing baseless allegations of fraud and misconduct.

Prior to the press conference, he spent a second day in the White House stewing over election results that suggest his path to victory is slipping away, even as his campaign projects confidence.

The presidential race has not yet been called because neither Trump nor Biden has yet collected the requisite 270 Electoral College votes.