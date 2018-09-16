TODAY |

US border patrol agent steps down after pleading guilty to hitting migrant in face

Associated Press
A border patrol agent in California has pleaded guilty to hitting a migrant in the face and has agreed to resign.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Jason McGilvray entered the plea Friday in San Diego federal court to a misdemeanour charge of deprivation of rights under the colour of law.

He was sentenced to a year of probation.

McGilvray, who worked in Calexico, said in a plea agreement that in February he detained a migrant who had tried to illegally enter the US by jumping a border fence.

The agreement says McGilvray struck the migrant in the face after he was in custody.

McGilvray agreed to resign his job. He joined the Border Patrol in 2006.

San Diego, California, USA - July 4, 2016: International Border fence between USA -San Diego, and Mexico - Tijuana, with border patrol car driving along the road.
International Border fence between USA -San Diego, and Mexico (file picture). Source: istock.com
