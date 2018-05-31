 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US Baptist church removing statue of Christ because it looks too 'Catholic'

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Baptist church in South Carolina has voted to remove a statue of Jesus Christ because some believe it's too "Catholic" for their place of worship.

A statue outside the Red Bank Baptist Church in South Carolina

A statue outside the Red Bank Baptist Church in South Carolina.

Source: Screenshot/WAFB

The hand-carved, 7-foot (2-meter) statue and accompanying reliefs showing scenes from the life of Christ have been displayed outside Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington for a decade.

But Pastor Jeff Wright says the statue is being taken down this week. In a letter, Pastor said some congregants feel it is "Catholic in nature," and it needs to be removed to avoid confusion.

He did not explain why. Wright didn't return telephone calls or respond to messages The Associated Press left in person with his staff Wednesday.

Artist Delbert Baker Jr. responded in a letter posted on Facebook that removing the statue makes no sense.

Related

North America

Religion

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Two people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred on a major tourist road.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

2
Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

02:17
4
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

5
Medial staff discoverer the four-month-old had fractures to her ribs, arms, legs and skull when she was admitted last month.

Eleven-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her home, mum charged by police


00:23
Scaffolding covering a high-rise Sydney construction site has caught fire, with dramatic footage showing flames shooting up the building.

Watch: Sydney CBD high-rise engulfed with flames after scaffolding catches on fire

Workers have described the speed with which building lit up - "You could see balls of hay catching on fire."

02:59

'Is there a need for hats or beanies?' Board considers rule change after Southland principal bans beanies on school grounds

It's cold in Winton, but woolly hats are off limits in class.


00:25
Two people were seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred on a major tourist road.

Photos from scene: Seventeen injured following horror tourist bus crash near Te Anau

Over a dozen people were hurt, including two seriously, when the bus rolled on a major tourist route.


05:04
Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it'

The America's Cup holders are delighted Kiwis around the country will be able to watch defence in 2021.


Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

TVNZ secures exclusive broadcast rights to 2021 America's Cup

The next America's Cup will be live and free to air on TV and across TVNZ's online platforms.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 