US-backed Iraqi forces storm Mosul airport, military base

Iraqi forces backed by the US led international coalition fought their way today into a sprawling military base outside of Mosul and onto the grounds of the city's airport, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State group militants.

Two policemen sit atop of their armoured vehicle as Iraqi Federal police deploy after regaining control of the town of Abu Saif, west of Mosul, Iraq. Source: Associated Press

The two-pronged advance is part of a major assault that started earlier this week to drive IS from the western half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Iraqi federal police units, backed by regular army forces, entered the airport this morning, according to two police officials who said heavy clashes were underway hours later with IS militants hunkered down inside several airport buildings.

The officials said coalition troops were with the advancing forces, though they didn't specify the nationalities of the foreign forces.

Private broadcaster Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen aired live footage from the Mosul airport perimeter, showing a military helicopter buzzing overheard and firing at IS positions as gunfire rattled.

By early afternoon, federal police commander Maj. Gen. Raid Shakir Jawdat told Iraqi state TV that his troops have control of "more than half" of the airport complex.

Jawdat added that about 200 families were evacuated to safe areas in government-controlled areas.

Separately, Iraqi special forces entered the Ghazlani military base next to the airport on the southern edge of the city, the spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, told the AP.