US auto industry's relationship with Trump takes dramatic turn

The US auto industry's relationship with President-elect Donald Trump took a dramatic turn today as Ford Motor Co. decided to shift investment dollars targeted for Mexico to the US, while Mr Trump threatened General Motors with a tax on some imported small cars.

Ford is cancelling plans to build a new $US1.6 billion ($NZ2.3 billion) factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and will instead invest some of that money in a US factory that will build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford said last spring it would move production of the Ford Focus small car to the new plant from Michigan.

Mr Trump repeatedly criticised the plan, and Ford was among the companies he threatened to hit with a 35 per cent tariff on products made in Mexico and exported to the US.

Mr Trump added General Motors to that group, saying in a tweet that the Cruze small cars GM makes in Mexico and sends to US dealers could face "a big border tax!"

Ford CEO Mark Fields said that market forces dictated Ford's decision not to build the San Luis Potosi plant. Low gas prices and low interest rates have been hammering small-car sales.

US sales of the Focus were down 17 per cent through November; by contrast, sales of Ford's biggest SUV, the Expedition, were up 46 per cent.

Ford will still move production of the Focus to Mexico, but it will go to an existing plant in Hermosillo that makes midsize cars. Ford will hire around 200 workers in Hermosillo to expand production there.

The Wayne, Michigan, plant that currently makes the Focus will get two new products next year, preserving jobs at the facility.

Fields said Ford will invest $US700 million ($NZ 1 billion) in the Flat Rock plant to make hybrid, electric and autonomous vehicles. It will also hire around 700 workers starting in 2018.

In announcing the Michigan expansion, Fields noted Trump's promise to make the US more competitive by lowering taxes and easing regulations.