 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


US authorities investigating reports that Justin Bieber head butted a man

share

Source:

Associated Press

Los Angeles authorities say they are investigating a report that singer Justin Bieber head butted a man during an argument at a Sunset Strip restaurant.

The singer has posted an apology video to his fans on his Facebook page.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says a witness reported seeing Bieber fighting with two bartenders at a West Hollywood restaurant and then head butt a patron on Saturday night.

The department says Bieber and the bartenders had left by the time deputies arrived. The restaurant was not named.

The patron allegedly hit by Bieber had no visible injuries and did not file a police report.

But an investigation proceeds in case the person wants to pursue a case later.

Justin Bieber's latest scuffle was Snapchatted for all to see after the Golden State Warriors game yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

Email messages sent to Bieber representatives were not immediately returned.

Cleveland police are also investigating Bieber after a Las Vegas man reported the singer punched him in June.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Firefighter on the Port Hills trying to put out hot spot.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union


01:58
2
Many are still wearing clothes from Wednesday and are desperate to feed their pets.

Cordons backing onto Port Hills lifted, allowing more than a thousand to return to their homes

00:35
3
Due to its large size and isolation from Australia, Zealandia supports the definition of a continent.

New Zealand is a continent: Report explains the idea of 'Zealandia'


00:18
4
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

00:17
5
The opening game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Eden Park.

Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas

Firefighter on the Port Hills trying to put out hot spot.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said firefighters were told to "return to stations" when the hills were ablaze.


00:23
The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.

'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

02:53

Video: Sunset to darkness - timelapse captures terror and beauty of devastating Port Hills fire

Dru Norriss filmed the fire's transition from smoky filmed daylight to an orange inferno.

01:40
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ