US Attorney General to face questions on FBI director's firing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and any undeclared meetings with Russian officials when he goes before a US Senate hearing, becoming the highest-ranking member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to testify in the affair.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions Source: Associated Press

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Jack Reed questioned on Sunday (Monday morning NZT) why Sessions was involved in Trump's May 9 dismissal of Comey after he had recused himself from investigations of whether Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 election with possible help from Trump associates.



"There's a real question of the propriety of the attorney general participating in that in any way, shape or form," Reed, an ex-officio member of the Senate intelligence committee, said on Fox News.



Sessions said in a letter on Saturday that he will appear before the committee to address matters that Comey brought up last week in testimony to the same panel.



He did not say whether he would appear in open or closed session ... democrats are pushing for a public hearing.



Sessions' testimony comes amid a reported riff with Trump.