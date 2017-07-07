 

US approves $182m missile defence sale to Japan over escalating threat of North Korea

Source:

Associated Press

The Trump administration has approved a NZD$182 million missile defence sale to Japan to meet the escalating threat from North Korea.

The rouge state tested its first successful intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

Missile (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

The State Department says Congress was notified today of the proposed sale of four missiles for the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor.

The system was jointly developed by Japan and the US.

The missiles can be used at sea with Japan's current Aegis-equipped destroyers and with the land-based Aegis system its Cabinet approved for purchase last month.

That's intended to bolster Japan's current missile defence and perhaps curry favor with President Donald Trump who is eager for US allies to buy more American military hardware.

The department says the sale will support the American defence industry and underscores Trump's commitment to improve the defence of allies threatened by North Korea.

