US animal shelter accused of freezing kittens to death

Associated Press
Authorities in the US are investigating allegations that an animal shelter has been freezing kittens to death as an alternative to accepted forms of euthanasia.

Bridget Woodson told a local newspaper that she quit working at the Spencer County Animal Shelter in Southern Indiana and spoke to authorities after the animal control officer twice asked her to put injured but still-alive kittens in a plastic bag then into a freezer to kill them.

The American Veterinary Medical Association Guidelines for the Euthanasia of Animals says that "slow chilling or freezing of unanesthetised animals" is an unacceptable form of euthanasia.

Shelter officials declined to comment to local news station WFIE-TV .

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office has turned the investigation over to the prosecutor's office due to a potential conflict of interest.

A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward.
A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward. Source: istock.com
