US and Russia strike deal on Syrian cease-fire in effort to take down Islamic militants

The United States and Russia struck an agreement today on a cease-fire in southwest Syria, crowning President Donald Trump's first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Source: Associated Press

It is the first US-Russian effort under Trump's presidency to stem Syria's six-year civil war.

The cease-fire goes into effect Sunday at noon (Damascus time), according to US officials and the Jordanian government, which is also involved in the deal.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who accompanied Trump in his meeting with Putin, said the understanding is designed to reduce violence in an area of Syria near Jordan's border that is critical to the US ally's security.

It's a "very complicated part of the Syrian battlefield," Tillerson told reporters after the US and Russian leaders met for more than two hours on the sidelines of a global summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Of the agreement, he said, "I think this is our first indication of the US and Russia being able to work together in Syria."

For years, the former Cold War foes have been backing opposing sides in Syria's war. Moscow has staunchly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad, supporting Syrian forces militarily since 2015.

Washington has backed rebels fighting Assad. Both the US and Russia oppose Islamic State militants and say they're focused on rooting out the extremist group.

The potential pitfalls for the cease-fire are clear - not least the challenge of enforcing it.