 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


US and Russia strike deal on Syrian cease-fire in effort to take down Islamic militants

share

Source:

Associated Press

The United States and Russia struck an agreement today on a cease-fire in southwest Syria, crowning President Donald Trump's first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit.

Source: Associated Press

It is the first US-Russian effort under Trump's presidency to stem Syria's six-year civil war.

The cease-fire goes into effect Sunday at noon (Damascus time), according to US officials and the Jordanian government, which is also involved in the deal.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who accompanied Trump in his meeting with Putin, said the understanding is designed to reduce violence in an area of Syria near Jordan's border that is critical to the US ally's security.

It's a "very complicated part of the Syrian battlefield," Tillerson told reporters after the US and Russian leaders met for more than two hours on the sidelines of a global summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Of the agreement, he said, "I think this is our first indication of the US and Russia being able to work together in Syria."

For years, the former Cold War foes have been backing opposing sides in Syria's war. Moscow has staunchly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad, supporting Syrian forces militarily since 2015.

Washington has backed rebels fighting Assad. Both the US and Russia oppose Islamic State militants and say they're focused on rooting out the extremist group.

The potential pitfalls for the cease-fire are clear - not least the challenge of enforcing it.

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russian military police would monitor the new truce. But Tillerson said that was still being worked out. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:23
1
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

2

'It's not even wise to go out walking or cycling' - Southern Police urging motorists not to drive on roads due to icy conditions

00:16
3
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

4

'I just needed to go home to go to the toilet' - Police slam piddling excuse for travelling 144km/h in a 50km/h zone


5
There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help saw TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ