US airstrike kills 11 al-Qaeda operatives, Pentagon says

The Pentagon says two US airstrikes in Syria killed 11 al-Qaida operatives, including one with ties to Osama bin Laden and other senior al-Qaida leaders.

Osama Bin Laden. Source: US ABC

A spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis, said a single airstrike on the third of February killed 10 operatives in a building used as an al-Qaida meeting site.

A second strike the next day killed Abu Hani al-Masri, identified by the Pentagon as an al-Qaida operative who oversaw the creation and operation of al-Qaida training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.

Captain Davis said al-Masri had ties to bin Laden and to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became the top leader of al-Qaida when bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011.