US airstrike kills 11 al-Qaeda operatives, Pentagon says

Source:Associated Press
The Pentagon says two US airstrikes in Syria killed 11 al-Qaida operatives, including one with ties to Osama bin Laden and other senior al-Qaida leaders.
Osama Bin Laden.
Source: US ABC
A spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis, said a single airstrike on the third of February killed 10 operatives in a building used as an al-Qaida meeting site.
A second strike the next day killed Abu Hani al-Masri, identified by the Pentagon as an al-Qaida operative who oversaw the creation and operation of al-Qaida training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.
Captain Davis said al-Masri had ties to bin Laden and to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became the top leader of al-Qaida when bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011.
Both US airstrikes were near Idlib in northwestern Syria.
