 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


US airstrike kills 11 al-Qaeda operatives, Pentagon says

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Pentagon says two US airstrikes in Syria killed 11 al-Qaida operatives, including one with ties to Osama bin Laden and other senior al-Qaida leaders.

Osama Bin Laden.

Source: US ABC

A spokesman, Navy Captain Jeff Davis, said a single airstrike on the third of February killed 10 operatives in a building used as an al-Qaida meeting site.

A second strike the next day killed Abu Hani al-Masri, identified by the Pentagon as an al-Qaida operative who oversaw the creation and operation of al-Qaida training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s.

Captain Davis said al-Masri had ties to bin Laden and to Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became the top leader of al-Qaida when bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011.

Both US airstrikes were near Idlib in northwestern Syria.

Related

Middle East

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The 54th Halberg Awards

LIVE: Mahe Drysdale wins sportsman of the year, Lisa Carrington wins sportswoman at 2017 Halbergs

00:24
2
A person died after a gas bottle reportedly exploded on board a cruise ship near Dunedin.

'Never heard an explosion like it' - one dead after cruise ship gas bottle explosion

03:25
3
Seven Sharp viewers from around the country did some detective work to find out.

Where's the cheapest spot to fill up your car in New Zealand, and where's the most expensive?

02:09
4
The new initiative comes following criticism over NZ's reaction to Trump’s travel ban.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

00:40
5
Rape victim and her attacker host TED talk to share their experience.

Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

The 54th Halberg Awards

LIVE: Mahe Drysdale wins sportsman of the year, Lisa Carrington wins sportswoman at 2017 Halbergs

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 54th Halberg Awards from Vector Arena, Auckland.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ