US airline stops 'emotional support peacock' from boarding flight

An emotional support peacock was prevented from boarding a United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday (local time).

"I'm not kidding, this woman is wrangling her peacock into the airport, right now, wrangling a peacock in the airport," says Sherri Ross, who shared video of the incident on Twitter.

The video shows Dexter the peacock perched on his owner's shoulder entering the international airport.

"That just happened. What the hell New York."

United Airlines reportedly had multiple reasons why the peacock was stopped from boarding, including it not meeting size regulations and weight standards.

The typical emotional support animals are cats or dogs, which usually accompany people with disability.

