Upstate New York hit by heavy snowfall

Forecasters are calling up to 60 centimetres of additional snow for areas east of Lake Ontario, New York, that have already received as much as 81 cm from lake-effect storms over the long Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service says parts of the Tug Hill Plateau north of Syracuse have received 55 to 81 cm of snow from persistent storms blowing off the lake's eastern end.

In parts of western New York south of Buffalo, storms off of Lake Erie have dumped 25 to 66 cm of snow, with up to another foot expected by Wednesday (local time).

Wind gusts in some areas will top 48 kp/h.