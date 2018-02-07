Up to 80 vehicles involved in mega US pileup that left one dead

A multi-vehicle pileup, spanning several miles along Interstate 44 in the US state of Missouri, has left at least one person dead and many injured.

Police said between 60 and 80 vehicles were damaged in the accident which took place on Sunday in snowy conditions.

Another two dozen or so vehicles became blocked by the pileup, police said.

A 55-year-old man from Glendora, California was identified as the deceased, but his name wasn't immediately released.