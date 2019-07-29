Up to 11 people reportedly shot at festival in California

Up to 11 people have reportedly been shot by an active shooter at a festival south of San Fransisco, local media say.

NBC reports that police and emergency services were called to the Gilroy Garlic Festival about 5.30pm (local time) and that 11 people were down.

Video from the scene posted online shows people running, with one saying that "someone is shooting".

The town of Gilroy is about 50km from San Jose.

Gilroy Police have just issued a statement saying the scene is "still active."