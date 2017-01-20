Up to 10 people found alive in the rubble at Italy hotel after deadly avalanche

With cheers of joy, rescue crews pulled survivors overnight from the debris of an avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy.

It was an incredible discovery that boosted spirits two days after the massive snow slide buried around 30 people at the resort.

Two children were among the 10 found alive.

The news was met with exhilaration since at least four people had already been found dead after the avalanche hit Thursday and dumped up to five metres of snow on the luxury Hotel Rigopiano, 180 kilometres north-east of Rome.

First word of the discovery came at around 11pm video released by rescuers showed a boy, wearing blue snow pants and a matching ski shirt, emerging from the structure through a snow hole.

Emergency crews mussed his hair in celebration.

"Bravo! Bravo!" they cheered.

Next came a woman with a long ponytail wearing red snow pants, appearing fully alert. Both were helped to a stretcher for the helicopter ride out.

"This first news has obviously repaid all the rescuers' efforts," said Italy's deputy interior minister, Filippo Bubbico.

About 30 people were trapped inside the hotel in the Gran Sasso mountain range when the avalanche hit Thursday after days of winter storms that dumped up to three metres of snow in some places.

The region was also rocked by four earthquakes on Thursday but it was not clear if any of those set off the avalanche.

Two people initially survived the devastation and called out for help. One of them, Giampiero Parete, had called his boss and begged him to call in rescue crews because his wife and two children were inside.

The wife, Adriana Vranceanu, 43, and eight-year-old son Gianfilippo, were reunited overnight with their father at the hospital in the nearby city of Pescara, ANSA news agency and state-run RAI radio said.

Rescue workers at the avalanche site were still hunting for their daughter, six-year-old Ludovica, after her mother indicated she was still alive under the debris.

The number of the survivors found and extracted from the rubble evolved over the course of the day.

"We found five people alive. We're pulling them out. Send us a helicopter!" a rescuer said overnight over firefighters' radio.

Later, the number rose to eight people, including two children.

Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari said the number of survivors located was 10 but only a few had been extracted.

Rescue crews said one group of survivors had been found in the hotel's kitchen area, and had survived thanks to an air pocket that formed when reinforced cement walls partially resisted the avalanche's violent power.

Those being rescued were in remarkably good condition and were being flown to area hospitals, rescue workers said.

Two bodies were recovered on the first day of searching and RAI state TV reported that two other bodies had been located but not yet removed.

The operation has been hampered by difficulty in accessing the remote hotel.