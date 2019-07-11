TODAY |

Unwelcome visitor at Buckingham Palace ⁠— man arrested for breaching gates

A man's been arrested on suspicion of trespass after scaling Buckingham Palace's gates.

Scotland Yard said the man was not carrying weapons and the incident was not terror-related, according to The Guardian. He scaled the wall overnight, British time.

A palace spokesperson said the Queen was in residence at the time but did not confirm if the monarch had been told about the incident.

Police had not indicated whether the breach would prompt a security review, according to The Guardian.

The incident was not the first breach of the palace's walls. Last year, a homeless man was found sleeping on its grounds.

The man remains in police custody in London.

Man arrested after climbing the gates of Buckingham Palace while the Queen was in residence.
A man was arrested after climbing the gates of Buckingham Palace while the Queen was in residence. Source: istock.com
