UN's Covid-19 response 'terrific failure' says Helen Clark

There's been criticism of the international response to the Covid-19 with many saying it hasn't been handled properly.

Former prime minister and Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Helen Clark says the response has been somewhat "flat footed" and the UN Security Council's failed to step up.

“It’s moved beyond being a health crisis and is a full-blown economic crisis with serious social implications.

"That’s why the Security Council should, weeks ago, have moved to a response that this is a threat to peace. The security has not done so and that’s a terrific failure.”

Ms Clark says the global impact of the virus could lead to a “big breakdown of societal order” with an “extreme” surge of poverty especially throughout developing nations.