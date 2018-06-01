Unruly passenger yelling death threats forces diversion of Melbourne to Perth flight

A flight from Melbourne to Perth was unexpectedly diverted to Adelaide early this morning to remove an unruly passenger reportedly yelling death threats.

Virgin Australia plane (file picture). Source: istock.com

The "disruptive" female passenger was forcibly removed from the plane by Australian Federal Police officers, a Virgin Australia spokeswoman confirmed.



Passenger Jeremy Laird tweeted: "So now I'm in Adelaide airport because there was a nutter on the plane yelling death threats. Wondering if we will take off again for Perth?"



Another passenger, also wrote on social media he was on the flight and the woman appeared "very distressed".



"Passenger was experiencing some mental illness. No one was at any actual risk at any point - empty threat from very distressed person," he tweeted.



Flight VA 697 had been tracking over the Great Australian Bight when it made an unexpected diversion to Adelaide Airport just after midnight (local time).



It took off again at 1am on Friday, an airport spokesman said.

