'Unprecedented': Two potential hurricanes to hit Gulf of Mexico days apart

Two tropical storms advanced across the Caribbean this weekend as potentially historic threats to the US Gulf Coast.

Two tropical storms advanced across the Caribbean this weekend as potentially historic threats to the US Gulf Coast. Source: Associated Press

One is dumping rain on Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Hispaniola while the other swept into the gulf through the gap between Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Cuba.

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco were both projected to approach Louisiana's coast at or close to hurricane force just two days apart in the next several days.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area, which was pummeled by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area Source: Associated Press

The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.

The projected tracks from the US National Hurricane Center late Saturday pointed to both storms being together in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with Marco hitting Louisiana at midday and Laura making landfall in the same general area Wednesday.

But large uncertainties remained for that time span, and forecasts have varied greatly so far for the two storms.

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco were both projected to approach Louisiana's coast Source: Associated Press

“We are in unprecedented times,” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a news conference Saturday as he declared a state of emergency.

“We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19.”