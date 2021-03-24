'Unlike any other struggle' - Britain marks one year since it was plunged into Covid-19 lockdown

Britain is set to light up tonight to signify a "beacon of remembrance" as the country marks the anniversary of its first coronavirus lockdown and pays tribute to the more than 126,000 people who have died from Covid-19.

Members of NHS staff hold flowers as they gather for a minute of silence and reflection at St Thomas' hospital in London. Source: Associated Press

"It's been an epic of endurance and privation. Of children's birthdays cancelled, weddings postponed," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said from the Downing Street Covid-19 briefing this evening (UK time).

At midday, streets and homes fell silent in a quiet moment of reflection for the lives lost to the virus.

On the 23 March last year, households were plunged into its first nationwide lockdown as Johnson warned of "the devastating impact of the invisible killer".

Since then, the UK's official death toll has risen from 364 to 126,172.

"This was unlike any other struggle in my lifetime in that our entire population has been engaged," Johnson said.

Public freedoms were curbed in unprecedented circumstances as face coverings and holding back on handshakes and hugs quickly became the norm.

People sit in the sun around the Anteros statue in the Piccadilly Circus area of central London, during England's third coronavirus lockdown, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A year to the day since British Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the country under lockdown. Source: Associated Press

Earlier in the day, the Queen also lead royal tributes with flowers in honour of frontline hospital staff with the note: "As we look forward to a brighter future together, we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year".