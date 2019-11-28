TODAY |

University professor from Sydney accused of orchestrating harassment campaign against herself

Source:  AAP

The dean of science at the University of Technology in Sydney has pleaded not guilty to sending herself threatening letters that resulted in a lengthy police investigation and cost her employer more than $150,000 in security measures.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Diane Jolley says she received death threats, police say she made it all up. Source: Nine

Professor Dianne Jolley faced Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday following her arrest at the university's Haymarket campus on November 15.

The 49-year-old - who specialises in environmental chemistry and toxicology - joined UTS in late 2018.

Jolley told police she received the first of 10 threatening letters in late July, allegedly relating to the cancellation of a university course.

The academic has been charged with causing financial disadvantage by deception, giving false information about a person or property in danger and making a false representation resulting in a police investigation.

"We don't have a motive, however, that may be something that comes into play down the track," Detective Chief Inspector John Maricic told reporters on Wednesday.

"(It's) certainly unusual. Obviously it has occurred, no doubt, in the past, but certainly unusual for us and obviously the circumstances surrounding it."

Det Chief Insp Maricic said the university had previously put in place "significant strategies" after consulting police to mitigate any potential risk to Jolley following the reported threats.

Court documents show UTS spent $157,000 on Jolley's security between late-July and mid-November.

The university says it's now helping police with the investigation.

"UTS is aware that charges have been laid against Professor Dianne Jolley," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Professor Jolley is currently on leave. The university is assisting the police ... and also providing support to our community."

Jolley, who is on bail, is scheduled to return to Downing Centre Local Court on February 12.

World
Crime and Justice
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
2
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
3
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
4
TVNZ’s Oriini Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, fulfils lifelong ambition of reading mainstream news bulletin
5
Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:01

Murder convict appeals life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend and her young daughter

Harvey Weinstein could be put away for life as New York judge upholds serious charges
02:28

Six more children under four years old have died in Samoa since yesterday as measles crisis rages on

Trampers answer Facebook plea to find wedding ring lost on snowy US mountaintop