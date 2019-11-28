University professor from Sydney accused of orchestrating harassment campaign against herself

The dean of science at the University of Technology in Sydney has pleaded not guilty to sending herself threatening letters that resulted in a lengthy police investigation and cost her employer more than $150,000 in security measures.

Professor Dianne Jolley faced Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday following her arrest at the university's Haymarket campus on November 15.

The 49-year-old - who specialises in environmental chemistry and toxicology - joined UTS in late 2018.

Jolley told police she received the first of 10 threatening letters in late July, allegedly relating to the cancellation of a university course.

The academic has been charged with causing financial disadvantage by deception, giving false information about a person or property in danger and making a false representation resulting in a police investigation.

"We don't have a motive, however, that may be something that comes into play down the track," Detective Chief Inspector John Maricic told reporters on Wednesday.

"(It's) certainly unusual. Obviously it has occurred, no doubt, in the past, but certainly unusual for us and obviously the circumstances surrounding it."

Det Chief Insp Maricic said the university had previously put in place "significant strategies" after consulting police to mitigate any potential risk to Jolley following the reported threats.

Court documents show UTS spent $157,000 on Jolley's security between late-July and mid-November.

The university says it's now helping police with the investigation.

"UTS is aware that charges have been laid against Professor Dianne Jolley," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Professor Jolley is currently on leave. The university is assisting the police ... and also providing support to our community."