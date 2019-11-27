TODAY |

University lecturer arrested in Australia, accused of sending threatening notes to herself

AAP
A university lecturer in Sydney has been charged with sending threatening letters to herself, prompting expensive security measures and a lengthy police investigation.

Police were informed of the first threatening letter in May, allegedly over the cancellation of a university course. The woman allegedly received four letters between May and August.

On September 16, the woman reported another threatening letter and clothing had been left on her car in the Sydney CBD. Police were told the clothing had been stolen from her backyard. On September 25, a woman reported a threatening letter and an item of clothing had been sent to a business in Haymarket.

Following extensive investigations, officers arrested a 49-year-old woman at a university in Sydney's Haymarket on November 15. The woman, an academic, was charged with dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, give false information person/property in danger, and false representation resulting in police investigation.

She was refused bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

A lecturer teaches a class. (File photo) Source: istock.com
