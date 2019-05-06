University of Illinois student charged with hate crime after noose found

A University of Illinois student accused of leaving a noose in a residence hall elevator has been charged with a felony hate crime.

Andrew Smith was also arraigned on misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges today.

Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said during the arraignment that the 19-year-old student from Normal found some rope in an elevator over the weekend and tied it into a noose. Other students reported finding the noose early Sunday (US time).

A female friend who was with him at the time reported him to authorities and he was arrested yesterday.

Defence attorney Audrey Thompson declined to comment on the charges. She said during the hearing that the sophomore has enough credits to graduate this year and a GPA of 3.79.