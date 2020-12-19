United States Space Force reveals name of Force members

The United States Space Force has today revealed the name members of the military force will be known by - Guardians.

The United States Space Force today revealed its name. Source: Twitter / United States Space Force

"Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians," the Space Force said today in a series of tweets.

"The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.”

The USSF said the name "connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the US and its allies."



The force's logo was met with derision online when it was revealed earlier this year, with users noting its likeness to the insignia used by cult sci-fi TV series Star Trek.