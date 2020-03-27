TODAY |

United States overtakes Italy as country with most coronavirus cases

Source:  Associated Press

The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The US now has more than 82,000 cases of Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the US topped 82,000 on Thursday. That's just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.

US deaths have now topped 1,200, in another grim update for a global outbreak that has wreaked havoc on economies and established routines of life. Worldwide, the death toll climbed past 23,000, according to Johns Hopkins' running count.

Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the US

China is temporarily barring most foreigners from entering the country as it seeks to curb the number of imported coronavirus cases.

In India, some of the country's legions of poor and others thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid from public and private groups working to ensure people have enough to eat.

