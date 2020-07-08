TODAY |

United States officially withdraws from World Health Organization

Source:  1 NEWS

The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a US senator.

President Donald Trump has often been at odds with the World Health Organisation. Source: 1 NEWS

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised WHO over its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, alleging the organisation "enabled" a cover-up by the Chinese government on the virus' origins.

Six weeks ago, Mr Trump said the White House and the US would formally withdraw from WHO.

The administration has already pulled US funding from the organisation.

Today, New Jersey senator Bob Menendez said the official withdrawal was submitted.

"Congress received notification that POTUS [President of the US] officially withdrew the US from the WHO in the midst of a pandemic," he says.

"To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone."

It'll take a year for the withdrawal to come into effect and could be reversed if Mr Trump loses the presidency in this year's election, US media reports.

The move comes as the number of cases in the US continues to rise, now up to almost three million.

More than 130,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the US.

Globally, more than 11.6 million people have been infected with Covid-19 and more than half a million have died.

