United Kingdom coronavirus death toll tops 26,000

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the United Kingdom has risen past 26,000.

A person walks across Westminster Bridge with St Thomas' Hospital in the background in central London. Source: Associated Press

From the Downing Street daily briefing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the latest government figures showed a total of 26,097 people have died from the virus.

It’s the first time the UK-wide figure includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community. Previously, the figures only included hospital deaths.

"We have recorded an extra 3811 deaths in total and it’s important to say that those additional deaths were spread over the period from 2 March to 28 April so they don’t represent a sudden surge in the number of deaths," Mr Raab said.

He said today’s figures increased by 765 fatalities compared to yesterday.