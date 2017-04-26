United Airlines settles for 'undisclosed sum' with passenger dragged from flight

Sources:| Associated Press
United Airlines has settled with the passenger whose forced removal from an overbooked flight set to leave Chicago earlier this month made headlines around the world.
Reuters reports the airline has reached a settlement for an "undisclosed sum" with Dr David Dao, 69.
Dr Dao sustained facial injuries when he was dragged off the flight to Kentucky by aviation police to make way for United Airlines staff members.
Today, United detailed several new policies to deal with overbooked flights, including increasing the amount of compensation that can be offered as an incentive so passengers volunteer to be bumped off an overbooked flight.
