United Airlines put teen son on wrong international flight says mum

A North Carolina woman says United Airlines put her teenage son on the wrong international flight, nearly sending him to Germany instead of Sweden.

Christer Berg told WRAL-TV that her 14-year-old son was travelling alone to visit his grandparents and realised something was wrong as the plane prepared for takeoff. She says her son texted her from the runway that it was odd a flight to Sweden was filled with so many people who spoke German.

Ms Berg said her son alerted a flight attendant, who sent the plane back to the terminal. He missed his correct flight and was put on a later one. He arrived at his grandparents' home on Monday local time.

United Airlines spokesman Frank Benenati told USA TODAY that the company has apologised to the family.

