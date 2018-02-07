United Airlines cracking down on 'emotional support' pets

Source:
United Airlines is getting tough on passenger requests to have emotional support pets fly with them after receiving close to 80,000 requests in a year.
In the latest bizarre request to hit the headlines someone even wanted their pet peacock on board.
United Airlines reportedly had multiple reasons why the peacock was stopped from boarding, including it not meeting size regulations and weight standards.
The list of banned animals includes hedgehogs, rodents, reptiles and non-household pets.
The typical emotional support animals are cats or dogs, which usually accompany people with disability.
