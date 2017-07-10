 

'An uneasy, lonely, awkward figure' – Aussie TV journo crushes Donald Trump on Twitter

Australian journalist Chris Uhlmann has provided a searing character deconstruction of President Donald Trump which has drawn the praise of US media, and is trending widely on social media.

The ABC's Chris Uhlmann has provided a searing character deconstruction of Donald Trump at the G20 summit.
Source: ABC Australia

Reporting from the G20 summit in Hamburg, ABC political editor Chris Uhlmann said Donald Trump has isolated the US from the international community to such an extent the "G20 became the G19 as it ended", excluding the US.

Mr Uhlman said it was the unscripted Trump "that's real".

"A man who barks out bile at 140 characters, who wastes his precious days as president at war with the west's institutions like the judiciary, independent government agencies and the free press," Mr Uhlman said

"He was an uneasy lonely, awkward figure at this gathering and you got the strong sense that some of the leaders are trying to find the best way to work around him."

The broadcast footage posted on ABC News' twitter page has been retweeted thousands of times, with New York Times colluminist Nicholas Kristof retweeting it with the description:

"Wow. A scathing and powerful take by Australian journalist @CUhlmann".

In his report, Uhlman went on to describe Trump as "a man who craves power because it burnishes his celebrity", and has "pressed fast forward on the decline of the United States as a global leader".

"To be constantly talking and talked about is all that really matters and there is no value placed on the meaning of words. So what's said one day can be discarded the next," Mr Ulhman said.

01:34
The US President met with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 sumit

Donald Trump still sending mixed messages about his relationship with Russia
01:34
The US President met with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 sumit

US must work with Russia, move past election issues - President Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump optimistic Syrian cease-fire 'will save lives', but locals are skeptical

01:58
The American leader's refusal to join other nations on climate change and trade was noted in the summit's final declaration.

Trump puts USA in a club of one at G20 meeting in Hamburg

