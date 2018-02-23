Undetonated bomb from WWII found by divers in Sydney Harbour

Two divers have discovered a WWII bomb in Sydney Harbour.

Dive instructor Tony Strazzari and Paul Szerenga found the bomb at Jones Bay, in Pyrmont, on Wednesday.

The bomb was identified by the ADF as a three-inch British Stokes Mortar.

The three-inch mortar bomb was produced in large quantities in various Australian factories and many were dumped in the sea.

Part of the Jones Bay Wharf, which was completed in 1919, was one of the staging points for Australian troops leaving for combat in WWII.