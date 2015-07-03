TODAY |

Undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippines

Associated Press
An undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern Philippines and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre says it has a potential to generate a tsunami.

No casualties or damage have been reported immediately today.

The US Geological Survey says the quake hit at a depth of 60 kilometres south of Davao city in the main southern region of Mindanao.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre along the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

