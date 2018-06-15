 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Under the weather' Queen pulls out of service at St Paul's Cathedral

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Queen has pulled out of a service at London's St Paul's Cathedral because she is feeling "under the weather".

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during a to visit Storyhouse Chester, where they will be taken on a tour of the building before unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening, in Chester, England, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

The Queen recently travelled around the north of England with Meghan Markle.

Source: Associated Press

The 92-year-old was due to attend Thursday's event which was attended by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

It is understood no doctor has been called and that the Queen was still travel to Windsor later in the day as planned.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning's service at St Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of Michael and St George."

The Queen, who was represented at the service by the Duke of Kent - Grand Master of the Order - has a busy schedule of events in Holyrood, Edinburgh next week.

She is known for her strong constitution and no-fuss approach to her infrequent illnesses.

Last month she had eye surgery to remove a cataract.

She was treated as a day patient and did not cancel any engagements nor appearances, but was spotted wearing sunglasses.

In 2016 - the year she turned 90 - the monarch called time on her overseas travels, leaving long-haul destinations to the younger members of her family.

But she still has a busy diary of events, and in 2017 carried out 296 engagements.

Ms Jolie was invited to Thursday's service as a recipient of an honour from the Order, which is granted by the Queen on the advice of the UK Prime Minister.

It is for distinguished services in connection with foreign affairs and service overseas.

A smiling Ms Jolie, looking elegant in a simple and fitted stone-coloured mid- calf dress with matching gloves and hat, was seen chatting to former Labour Defence Secretary and NATO secretary general Lord Robertson. She was admiring his ceremonial robes.

The cathedral is the home of the Chapel of the Order of St Michael and St George, which was formally dedicated in 1906.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Denmark, Copenhagen - June 8, 2018. The American rock band performs a live concert during Fredagsrock in Tivoli Copenhagen. Here (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen).

Actor and musician Johnny Depp's son is 'seriously' unwell

03:48
2
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

3

World Cup LIVE: Belgium take the lead over England in Group G decider after Colombia, Japan qualify for last 16

02:13
4
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

5
Dame Jenny Shipley.

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 