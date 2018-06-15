'Under the weather' Queen pulls out of service at St Paul's Cathedral

The Queen has pulled out of a service at London's St Paul's Cathedral because she is feeling "under the weather".

The Queen recently travelled around the north of England with Meghan Markle. Source: Associated Press

The 92-year-old was due to attend Thursday's event which was attended by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

It is understood no doctor has been called and that the Queen was still travel to Windsor later in the day as planned.

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning's service at St Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of Michael and St George."

The Queen, who was represented at the service by the Duke of Kent - Grand Master of the Order - has a busy schedule of events in Holyrood, Edinburgh next week.

She is known for her strong constitution and no-fuss approach to her infrequent illnesses.

Last month she had eye surgery to remove a cataract.

She was treated as a day patient and did not cancel any engagements nor appearances, but was spotted wearing sunglasses.

In 2016 - the year she turned 90 - the monarch called time on her overseas travels, leaving long-haul destinations to the younger members of her family.

But she still has a busy diary of events, and in 2017 carried out 296 engagements.

Ms Jolie was invited to Thursday's service as a recipient of an honour from the Order, which is granted by the Queen on the advice of the UK Prime Minister.

It is for distinguished services in connection with foreign affairs and service overseas.

A smiling Ms Jolie, looking elegant in a simple and fitted stone-coloured mid- calf dress with matching gloves and hat, was seen chatting to former Labour Defence Secretary and NATO secretary general Lord Robertson. She was admiring his ceremonial robes.