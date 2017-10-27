 

Under-fire Barnaby Joyce describes political turmoil as his 'time of trial'

Under-fire Barnaby Joyce has told colleagues he is determined to get through his political "time of trial".

The deputy prime minister and leader of the Nationals is under pressure after questions were raised about how his pregnant girlfriend was given two political jobs.

"Every political career has a time of trial," Mr Joyce told a coalition party room meeting today.

Mr Joyce apologised for the issues in his personal life that had spilled out into the public domain.

He said he was determined to get through this period, and told MPs to refer back to his statement if they were asked about his future.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Mr Joyce apologised to his wife Natalie and to his girlfriend and former staffer Vikki Campion.

"This has been a searing personal experience for Natalie, our daughters and for Vikki - criticise me if you wish but please have some regard for them," he said.

Australia

Barnaby Joyce.

Embattled Barnaby Joyce set to be Australia's acting PM next week as Turnbull jets off to meet Trump

