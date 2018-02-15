 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'This is unbelievably catastrophic' – Shooter thought to be 18-year-old former student

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Click here for the latest updates. 

"This is unbelievably catastrophic," is how Broward County Florida Sheriff Scott Israel described the shooting scene at a Florida high school. 

"There are folks who have lost their lives," sheriff Scott Israel said.
Source: US ABC

There are multiple dead and injured after the violent incident today at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, US. 

"I'm sick to my stomach," Mr Israel said to US ABC today. 

"There are folks who have lost their lives."

He could not confirm how many are dead, but could say it was more than one. 

A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.
Source: APTN

The suspected shooter was found off campus, with reports he blended into fleeing students to escape to a nearby suburb where he was captured by police. 

Mr Israel said the was thought to be 18-year-old and attended the high school but was not a current student. 


 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Mass school shooting: Ex-student's 'horrific, homicidal act' leaves at least two dead, dozens injured

2
Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

3
Aerials above the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland show dozens of police vehicles.

Dozens of teens injured in Florida shooting, gunman reportedly in custody

00:25
4
Aerials above the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland show dozens of police vehicles.

Suspected gunman reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

5

Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

Aerials above the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland show dozens of police vehicles.

Dozens of teens injured in Florida shooting, gunman reportedly in custody

The incident is ongoing.

00:29
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Mass school shooting: Ex-student's 'horrific, homicidal act' leaves at least two dead, dozens injured

Gunman that mowed down school kids in Florida is in custody, terrible scenes outside school.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 