'This is a unbelievably catastrophic' – sheriff confirms deaths, shooter in custody

US ABC

"There are folks who have lost their lives," sheriff Scott Israel said.
North America

Crime and Justice

news

00:29
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Mass school shooting: Ex-student's 'horrific, homicidal act' leaves at least two dead, dozens injured

Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

Aerials above the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland show dozens of police vehicles.

Dozens of teens injured in Florida shooting, gunman reportedly in custody

00:25
Aerials above the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland show dozens of police vehicles.

Suspected gunman reportedly Nicolas Cruz, 19, in Florida high school shooting

Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

00:29
A CBS reporter is saying the gunman has been caught.

Mass school shooting: Ex-student's 'horrific, homicidal act' leaves at least two dead, dozens injured

Gunman that mowed down school kids in Florida is in custody, terrible scenes outside school.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".


01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice studying the aquatic mammals.

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

Ms Adams announced her bid to succeed Bill English, flanked by a group of supportive MPs.


03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.


 
