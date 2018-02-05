'That is unbelievable!' UK mum charges children coming to twins' birthday party

A UK mother has started a debate after charging children to come to her twins' fifth birthday party in Leicester.

Ruma Ali, 29, is a single mother of twin boys who turn five this Thursday. She is charging $11.60 per child to attend the party, saying she can't afford to host the 60 kids invited and doesn't want anyone to miss out.

Opinion was divided on the issue this morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast, with news presenter Daniel Faitaua very much against the notion.

"That's unbelievable, absolutely not, you should not charge kids for attending because basically their gift is the present.

"If you have too many people coming and you can't afford it don't invite so many kids," he said.

Co-host Jack Tame had a different view to Daniel saying: "Kids get so hurt if they don't get invited to birthday parties, so why not just invite all the kids so no one feels left out and say instead of bringing a gift give us ten bucks."

However Hayley Holt believes kids parties these days may be to blame for the issue.

"What kind of party was it? Kids birthdays these days are just too blown out," she said.

The mother at the centre of the controversial party explained her reasoning to the Mirror in the UK.

"I didn't want anybody to get left out. I thought I don’t want to pick and choose which friends can come. I thought, invite the whole class and then nobody's upset.