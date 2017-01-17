 

UN urges Trump to rethink his policy to halt immigration to the United States

The UN refugee agency UNHCR has appealed to President Donald Trump to rethink his policy to halt immigration to the United States, stressing the importance of his country's contribution to alleviating the global refugee crisis.

Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.

"The needs of refugees and migrants worldwide have never been greater, and the US resettlement program is one of the most important in the world," the UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration said in a joint statement released on Saturday.

The organisations said they hoped the US would "continue its strong leadership role and long tradition of protecting those who are fleeing conflict and persecution".

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to suspend the US refugee programme for 120 days, specifically barring Syrian refugees, until he determines it is safe to admit them.

The order, which also contains a further action to deny entry to people from several Muslim-majority countries, is an apparent bid by Trump to make good on his controversial campaign promise to ban Muslims from entering the US.

Later on Saturday, Trump is scheduled to speak with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the phone.

He has been a vocal critic of her policy to open Germany's doors to stranded refugees in 2015.

