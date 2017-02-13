UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile test, warns of 'significant measures'

Source:Associated Press
The UN Security Council is strongly condemning North Korea's ballistic missile launches and warning of "further significant measures" if Pyongyang doesn't stop nuclear and missile testing.
A council statement today followed a strong condemnation by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the latest launch and a pledge by US President Donald Trump to deal with North Korea "very strongly."
The Security Council condemned the Sunday launch and a previous launch on October 19, saying North Korea's activities to develop its nuclear weapons delivery systems violate UN sanctions resolutions and increase tensions.
It called on all UN members to implement the six sanctions resolutions adopted by the council since 2006.
