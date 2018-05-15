UN Security Council to meet over the deadliest day in Gaza since 2014 war

The UN Security Council plans to meet overnight NZT to discuss violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, following the deadliest day there since a 2014 war.

Kuwait called for the session after more than 50 Palestinians were killed and over 1,200 wounded by Israeli gunfire amid mass protests on Monday.

Israel said its troops were defending its border and accused Hamas militants of trying to attack under the cover of the protest.

It was not immediately clear what might come out of the council session. No joint statement or action followed a similar meeting after protests in March, and two UN diplomats said members couldn't reach unanimous agreement on Monday on issuing a proposed statement circulated by Kuwait.

The draft statement, obtained by The Associated Press, would have expressed "outrage and sorrow" at the killings, sought an "independent and transparent investigation" and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

It also would have demanded that all countries comply with a decades-old Security Council resolution that called on them not to have embassies in contested Jerusalem. The United States inaugurated its embassy there on Monday.

The US vetoed a Security Council resolution in December that would have required President Donald Trump to rescind his declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian UN envoy urged the United Nations' most powerful body to condemn the killings. Israel, meanwhile, called on the council to condemn Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the coastal strip and led the protests.

Israel isn't a council member, nor are the Palestinians.

Monday's violence came as the US and Israel celebrated the embassy opening, the first official recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital after 70 years. The move infuriated Palestinians, who seek eastern Jerusalem as a future capital of their own.

"A great day for Israel!" Trump tweeted.