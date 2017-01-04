 

UN resumes food airdrops to besieged Syrian city

The World Food Program says it has resumed food airdrops to the besieged Syrian city of Deir al-Zour.

This frame grab from video provided By Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq (Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus), a Damascus-based media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary, forcing millions in the Syrian capital to scramble for enough to drink and wash with. The cut-off is a major challenge to the government’s effort throughout the nearly 6-year-old civil war to keep the capital as insulated as possible from the effects of the conflict tearing apart much of the country. (Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq (Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus), via AP)

Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary, forcing millions in the Syrian capital to scramble for enough to drink and wash with.

The U.N. agency said Tuesday it was using a new drop zone after Islamic State group militants took control of the primary zone two weeks ago.

The extremist group laid siege Deir al-Zour in 2015, trapping Syrian government forces, loyal militias and tens of thousands of civilians.

The siege monitoring group Siege Watch estimates 80,000 people are trapped inside.

Islamic State militants renewed their assault on the city earlier this month, cutting off the airport from the city.

