UN resumes food airdrops to besieged Syrian city

The World Food Program says it has resumed food airdrops to the besieged Syrian city of Deir al-Zour.

Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary, forcing millions in the Syrian capital to scramble for enough to drink and wash with. Source: Associated Press

The U.N. agency said Tuesday it was using a new drop zone after Islamic State group militants took control of the primary zone two weeks ago.

The extremist group laid siege Deir al-Zour in 2015, trapping Syrian government forces, loyal militias and tens of thousands of civilians.

The siege monitoring group Siege Watch estimates 80,000 people are trapped inside.