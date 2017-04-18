UN plans to discuss latest North Korean missile test

Diplomats say the United Nations Security Council plans to hold urgent consultations on the latest North Korea missile test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Source: 1 NEWS

The council diplomats say the closed discussion was requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea and will take place Wednesday (NZT). The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting has not been officially announced.

US and South Korean officials say North Korea fired a medium-range missile yesterday that appears to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year.