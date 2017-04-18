UN plans to discuss latest North Korean missile test

Source:Associated Press
Diplomats say the United Nations Security Council plans to hold urgent consultations on the latest North Korea missile test.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.
Source: 1 NEWS
The council diplomats say the closed discussion was requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea and will take place Wednesday (NZT). The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting has not been officially announced.
US and South Korean officials say North Korea fired a medium-range missile yesterday that appears to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the rocket flew eastward about 500 kilometres. The US military tracked the missile before it fell into the sea.
