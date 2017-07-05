UN to hold emergency meeting after North Korea launches ballistic missile

The United States has asked for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following North Korea's claim that it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US Mission to the United Nations said Ambassador Nikki Haley requested the meeting overnight. The mission said it is expected to take place later today.

The test launch would be a potential game-changing development in what may be the world's most dangerous nuclear standoff and a direct rebuke to US President Donald Trump's earlier declaration that such a test "won't happen!"

The launch appeared to be North Korea's most successful missile test yet.